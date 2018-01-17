Milford Mirror

Michael Robertson helps Notre Dame top Easties

By Milford Mirror on January 17, 2018

Michael Robertson earned the Green Knight of the Game Award.

Michael Robertson of Milford slashes to the basket for two of his 10 points when Notre Dame of West Haven defeated East Haven, 80-33, on Tuesday.

Notre Dame was led by Connor Raines with 16 points and Alec Kinder with 13 points.

Notre Dame improved to 8-3 on the season with the victory.

Notre Dame traveled to Orlando (Fla.) to compete at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Walt Disney World over the Christmas break, and won the Gray Bracket after defeating teams from California, Pennsylvania and Florida.

