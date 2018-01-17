Michael Robertson helps Notre Dame top Easties

Michael Robertson of Milford slashes to the basket for two of his 10 points when Notre Dame of West Haven defeated East Haven, 80-33, on Tuesday.

Notre Dame was led by Connor Raines with 16 points and Alec Kinder with 13 points.

Notre Dame improved to 8-3 on the season with the victory.

Notre Dame traveled to Orlando (Fla.) to compete at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Walt Disney World over the Christmas break, and won the Gray Bracket after defeating teams from California, Pennsylvania and Florida.