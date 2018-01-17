Possible vote tonight on school budget proposal

The Board of Education may vote on a school budget for 2018-2019 tonight (Wednesday, Jan. 17) when members meet at 7 p.m. in the Board of Education conference room in the Parson’s Government Center.

School Supt. Dr. Elizabeth Feser presented her 2018-2019 budget plan to the Board of Education last Monday night, coming in with a 1.39% increase over the current year, for a total spending plan of $93.23 million.

The proposal increases spending $1.28 million over the current $91.95 million budget, the bulk of that coming from salary increases because salaries are such a large part of the budget. “Salaries for all employees will increase on average by 2.5 to 3.5%, which includes contractual step increases and minimum wage increases,” according to a budget packet presented Monday night.

Several new requests, coupled with reductions in various areas, have produced what Feser calls a very good budget, one that she said continues to improve education in Milford while being mindful of the economy.

The request is slightly higher than the past two years, when Feser presented plans with increases of less than 1%, but next school year she said enrollment, which has been declining, will drop less than it had been.

Among additions to the budget, the superintendent is proposing to add one language teacher at a cost of $60,000 so world language can be introduced in grade six.

“Students would explore French for one trimester and Spanish in another trimester,” she said. Studying a foreign language currently begins in seventh grade.

It is up to the Board of Education now to either support the plan as presented or modify it before sending it forward to the Board of Finance. The finance board will review the plan, and then forward it to the Board of Aldermen for a final review.

The Board of Education held several workshops to discuss the spending plan. Tonight’s agenda includes a possible vote.