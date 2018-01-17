Homeless center director to retire in June

Toni Dolan, executive director of the Beth-El Center homeless shelter and soup kitchen, plans to retire in June.

Beth-El Center’s Board of Directors has begun the recruiting process for a new leader for the agency.

“Toni has made a full commitment to work with us as we undertake this most important search process,” said Ed Davies, Beth-El Center board chairperson. “I am certain that all who have come to know Toni and her commitment to our residents and clients will miss her being a presence in our community.”

Dolan has, over the course of 11 years, elevated the reputation and performance of Beth-El Center’s shelter and food operations and has become a champion for the hungry and homeless in the Milford area, board members said in a prepared statement.

During her years of service, she’s been involved in many accomplishments, including creating financial stability at the center, expanding the center’s food programs, recruiting community partner agencies and organizations to prepare and serve meals in the soup kitchen, implementing the ‘no freeze’ winter shelter and enhancing community relationships with funders/donors, partner agencies and networks.

“Toni announced to the board in December her decision to retire, giving us plenty of time to prepare for her departure,” said Davies. “We have spent several years working on a succession plan to include this possibility.”

Beth-El Center’s Board of Directors plans to honor Dolan before she retires.