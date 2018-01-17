Boys basketball: Foran High defeats Branford Hornets

Milford Mirror

January 17, 2018

Todd Gentley scored 20 points to lead Foran High to a 54-51 boys basketball win over Branford on Tuesday.

Matt Cruz had 14 points, as coach Ian Kirkpatrick’s Lions moved their record to 5-5.

Ethan Boileau scored 16 points for Branford (1-7).

Foran

Tyler Heenan 2 0-1 5, Mark Wootton 1 0-0 3, Victor Rios 2 0-1 6, Matt Cruz 5 2-4 14, John Shannon 2 0-1 6, Jason Giambra 0 0-0 0, Todd Gentley 8 3-5 20.

Totals: 20 5-11 54

Branford

Mike White 1 0-0 2, Zane Kmietek 4 0-0 11, Justin Elpi 0 0-0 0, Ethan Boileau 7 2-2 16, Danny Thomas 4 1-2 9, Kevin Baxter 5 0-0 13, Nolan Scott 0 0-0 0, Kam Holmes 0 0-0 0, Aidan Jacobson 0 0-0 0 Tucker Jacobson 0 0-0 0.

Totals: 21 3-4 51.

FORAN         23 9 11 11—54

BRANFORD 20 4   9 18—51

3-point goals: Foran (Heenan, Wooten, Rios, Cruz 2, Shannon 2 Gentley); Branford (Kmietek 3, Baxter 3).

