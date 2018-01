Girls basketball: Lady Lawmen defeat Trojans, 56-54

The Jonathan Law girls basketball team used a 14-7 run in the final period to defeat Lyman Hall, 56-54, in an SCC contest in Milford on Tuesday.

Cali Jolley scored 19 points, Samara Thacker 16 and Pam Ellison had 11, as coach Dan Young’s Lady Lawmen improved to 9-3.

Kailey Lipka had 22 points for Lyman Hall (5-6)

Lyman Hall

Julia Capello 1 0-0 3, Kailey Lipka 9 0-2 22, Haley Bruneau 6 0-3 14, Elise Hastings 3 0-2 6, Kelly Fernandez 2 0-1 4, Sam Carbone 1 1-1 3

Totals: 23 1-9 54

LAW

Cali Jolley 7 1-2 19, Samara Thacker 5 4-5 16, Pam Ellison 3 2-2 11, Fallon Andriolas 2 0-0 4, Colleen Goodwin 0 0-0 0, Erica Boehm 1 0-2 0, Jill Hall 0 0-0 0, Olivia Kowalski 0 0-0 0, Maddie Lula 0 0-0 0 Eryn Mower 0 0-0 0

Totals: 20 7-9 56

Lyman Hall 18 17 12 7— 54

Jonathan Law 13 17 12 14 — 56

3-point goals: LYMAN HALL (K. Lipka 4, Bruneau 2, Capello 1); LAW (Jolley 4, Thacker 2, Ellison 3)