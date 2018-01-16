Boys swimming and diving: Ethan Skuches leads Lions

Foran High’s boys swimming and diving team lost to Sheehan High, 92-87, on Tuesday.

Ethan Skuches placed first in the 200 IM and the 100 freestyle and was part of the Lions’ winning 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay teams.

200 MR: Foran (Ethan Skuches, Casey Coon, Lucas Burgard, Sean Morton) 1:58.01; 200 Free: Adam DiDomenico, S, 2:05.00; 200 IM: Skuches, F, 2:09.47; 50 Free: Sean Morton, F, 24.78; Diving: Logan Adams, S, 176.85; 100 Fly: Burgard, F, 1:00.82; 100 Free: Skuches, F, 53.10; 500 Free: Joey Zellner, S, 5:36.98; 200 Free Relay: Sheehan (Rayna Esch, DiDomenico, R.J. Zellner, Rory Sweet) 1:47.74; 100 Back: Adrian Gorczyca, S, 1:10.13; 100 Breaststroke: Alex Lorenzo, F, 1:26.17; 400 Free Relay: Foran (Yasmina Lingane, Samantha O’Neill, Casey Coon, Ethan Skuches).