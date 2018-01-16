Milford Mirror

Boys swimming: Jonathan Law sweeps three relays

By Milford Mirror on January 16, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Jonathan Law boys swim team defeated Lyman Hall/Coginchaug, 97-73, on Tuesday.

Coach Asli Kizavul’s Lawmen swept the three relays.

200 medley relay: 1:59.40 -JL – Justin Goglia, Bobby Fisk, Edward Platonov, Jake Gwirtz. 200 freestyle: 2:00.97 – JL- Justin Goglia. 200 IM: 2:07.50 -JL- Edward Platonov. 50 freestyle: 24.71 -JL- Jake Gwirtz. 100 butterfly: 59.20 -JL- Edward Platonov. 100 freestyle: 56.64 – LH – Josh Ramirez. 500 freestyle: 5:56.93 – LH- Nick Motmans. 200 free relay: 1:43.20 – JL- Jake Gwirtz, Justin Goglia, Andrew Silva, Edward Platonov. 100 backstroke – 1:03.33- JL – Justin Goglia. 100 breaststroke- 1:21.22 – LH- Cam Baker. 400 free relay: 4:11.76 -JL- Jack Iaffaldano, Carson Carr, Bruno Sequera, Andrew Silva.

