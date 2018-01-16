Milford Mirror

Medical Director: Complications from flu caused death of New Canaan 10-year-old boy

By Greg Reilly on January 16, 2018 in Community, Lead News, News, Schools, Town Government · 0 Comments

[UPDATED 10:39 a.m JAN. 16] The cause of the death of the 10-year-old New Canaan fourth grader was flu complicated by pneumonia followed by sepsis, according to New Canaan Director of Health Dr. David Reed on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 10 a.m. Reed reported to the Advertiser information that he received from a New York State medical examiner.

“It had nothing to do with hockey,” Reed said, responding to question about the boy’s participation in a hockey event trip to upstate New York.

The boy, Nico Mallozzi, started feeling ill last Thursday, Jan. 11, Reed said, and he went to be with his team over the weekend. According to Reed, during the trip, the boy began feeling ill and went to the emergency room at Buffalo Women’s and Children’s Hospital. While at the hospital he was diagnosed with Influenza B, Reed said.

The illness “progressed rapidly,” and “the infection overwhelmed the immune system,” according to the Town medical director.

UPDATE:

Dealing with flu

In addition to precautions described in an Advertiser article on Monday, Jan. 15, Dr. Reed offered some more advice to the community:

If you or a child is sick do not go to school or work, because that could spread a virus. Sneeze into your elbow and wash your hands.

He repeated his call for getting flu vaccinations. If you get a flu vaccination and then get the flu virus you reduce the chance of hospitalization and serious complications, according to Reed.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Trumbull High School class of 1991 25th reunion announced
  2. Holiday Boutique seeking vendors
  3. CHESLA offers student loans at 4.95% loan rate
  4. Former assistant U.S. attorney running for state attorney general

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Helping educators grow: Board hears about 2 teacher support programs Next Post Five inches of snow expected Wednesday
About author
Greg Reilly

Greg Reilly


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress