Library survey helps shape strategic plan

Residents invited to fill out survey

The Milford Public Library is beginning a strategic planning process to guide services for the next three years. The plan will act as a road map for the library as it seeks to meet the needs of Milford residents now and into the future.

The firm Maxine Bleiweis & Associates has been hired to help guide the process, facilitate advisory and focus groups and assist with the development of the final product. Bleiweis is the former director of the Westport Library, and has been internationally recognized for her innovative approach to library services, local officials said.

Residents are invited to complete a survey by Feb. 1 to aid the Strategic Planning Advisory Council’s efforts.

The survey can be found at: ci.milford.ct.us/milford-public-library/pages/strategic-plan-2018.

