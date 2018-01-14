Obituary: Mildred Balestrini, 94, of Milford

Mildred Balestrini, 94, of Milford, beloved wife of the late Angelo John Balestrini, entered into peaceful rest on January 13, 2018 at Milford Health and Rehabilitation.

She was born on June 17, 1923 in Virginia.

Mildred worked as a shoe specialist for Eli Moore for many years before her retirement. She was a member of the Woodmont Church of Christ in Milford.

Mildred is survived by her devoted daughters, Kathryn Balestrini of Milford and Linda Novak and her husband Jon of Kentucky, three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Family and Friends may call on Monday, January 22 at the GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 BRIDGEPORT AVENUE, MILFORD from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service to follow at 5:00 p.m. Committal will be private.

