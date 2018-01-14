Scouts collect bottles and cans today (Sunday)

Sunday, January 14th, Saint Mary Boy Scout Troop 721 and Cub Scout Pack 721 will be holding their Monthly Bottle & Can Collection Fundraiser.

Please bring your redeemable bottles and cans to the parking lot behind Saint Mary Church at 70 Gulf St, Milford CT, between 7:30 AM and 1:45 PM.

If you have been saving your redeemables in your garage, basement, back porch, or backyard from your parties, this is the perfect time to do some cleaning and get rid of these. This monthly fundraiser provides the funds needed to support our programs. We sincerely appreciate those of you who consistently donate every month and we welcome new comers to bring their redeemable Bottles and Cans to support our program. If you are interested in our Scouting Program, stop by the fundraiser and we’d be happy to speak with you. Our fundraiser is always the second Sunday each month. For further information please call 203-606-8113.