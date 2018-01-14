Milford Mirror

Scouts collect bottles and cans today (Sunday)

By Milford Mirror on January 14, 2018 in Lead News · 0 Comments

Sunday, January 14th, Saint Mary Boy Scout Troop 721 and Cub Scout Pack 721 will be holding their Monthly Bottle & Can Collection Fundraiser.

Please bring your redeemable bottles and cans to the parking lot behind Saint Mary Church at 70 Gulf St, Milford CT, between 7:30 AM and 1:45 PM.

If you have been saving your redeemables in your garage, basement, back porch, or backyard from your parties, this is the perfect time to do some cleaning and get rid of these. This monthly fundraiser provides the funds needed to support our programs. We sincerely appreciate those of you who consistently donate every month and we welcome new comers to bring their redeemable Bottles and Cans to support our program. If you are interested in our Scouting Program, stop by the fundraiser and we’d be happy to speak with you. Our fundraiser is always the second Sunday each month. For further information please call 203-606-8113.

No related posts.

Previous Post Gymnastics: Foran High defeats Hamden Green Dragons Next Post Milford Senior Center calendar: 1-15 to 1-21
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress