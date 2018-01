Wrestling: Foran High defeats Waterford to win the day

Foran High’s 41-40 victory over host Waterford highlighted coach Dave Esposito’s Lions sweep of the wrestling competition on Saturday.

Foran, the state’s ninth-ranked team, added wins over St. Bernard’s, Branford, Ellis Tech and Bacon Academy to improve to 19-3.

Waterford took a 28-0 lead through the 132-pound weight class, before Ethan Edmondson began a streak of five straight Lion victories with a first-period fall (1:46) at 138. Kevin Pokornowski had a pin in 3:15 at 145 pounds and Umer Khan won a 14-2 major decision to knot the score at 28 with four matches remaining.

The rivals traded wins by fall, with Foran’s 195-pounder Nolan Bannon and 220-pounder Phillip Boyles pinning in 45 and 31 seconds, respectively.

The Lions were awarded the one-point win on criteria by having the most points scored first.

Foran (F) 41 Waterford (W) 40

106 Smith (W) pinned DiPietro (F) at 0:39

113 Veins (W) pinned Joshi (F)

120 Zane (W) major decision over Giordano (F) 11-1

126 Radack (W) pinned Lang (F) at 3:00

132 Sacharelli (W) pinned Mauro (F) at 2:52

138 Edmondson (F) pinned Lange (W) at 1:46

145 Pokornowski (F) pinned Mullen (W) at 3:15

152 Stanko (F) win by Forfeit

160 Gaul (F) win by Forfeit

170 U Khan (F) major decision over Gannotti(W) 14-2

182 Gerowitz(W) pinned Ives (F) at 0:33

195 Bannon (F) pinned Harshberger (W) at 0:45

220 Boyles (F) pinned Ward (W) at 0:31

285 Zito (W) pinned Capomola (F) at 2:47

Foran (F) 72 St Bernard (S) 9

113 Starr (S) decision over Joshi (F) 6-3

120 Giordano (F) pinned Pomerlou (S) at 1:09

126 Lang (F) pinned Reteger (S) at 3:28

132 Mauro (F) pinned Fowler (S) at 1:27

138 Edmondson (F) pinned Gill (S) at 1:48

145 Pokornowski (F) pinned Telfer (S) at 1:21

152 Stanko (F) win by Forfeit

160 Gaul (F) win by Forfeit

170 Ives (F) pinned Rutty (S) at 0:19

182 U Khan (F) win by Forfeit

195 Bannon (F) win by Forfeit

220 Boyles (F) pinned Yuchniuc (S) at 5:12

285 Roack (S) pinned OConnor (F) at 0:32

106 DiPietro (F) win by Forfeit

Foran (F) 57 Branford (B) 23

120 Giordano (F) pinned Tracy (B) at 0:22

126 Lang (F) pinned Shamash (B) at 1:54

132 Mauro (F) pinned Kelly (B) at 2:19

138 Edmondson (F) pinned Nasry (B) at 2:57

145 Pokornowski (F) pinned Lyon ( B) at 1:45

152 Stanko (F) decision over Robinson (B) 12-5

160 Cash (B) tech fall over Carlson (F) 18-3

170 McHenry (B) pinned Gaul (F) at 1:56

182 Osler (B) pinned Ives (F) at 1:46

195 Bannon (F) pinned Lee (B) at 1:19

220 Zalewski (B) pinned Reilly (F) at 1:56

285 Capomola (F) win by Forfeit

106 DiPietro (F) win by Forfeit

113 Joshi (F) win by Forfeit



Foran (F) 73 Bacon Academy (B) 6

126 Lang (F) win by Forfeit

132 Mauro (F) win by Forfeit

138 Edmondson (F) injury default over Ciarcia (B)

145 Pokornowski (F) pinned Griffin (B) at 1:10

152 Stanko (F) decision over Amaro (B) 5-1

160 Quieroz (F) pinned Williams (B) at 1:18

170 Gaul (F) pinned Oliver (B) at 1:10

182 Bannon (F) pinned Tupper (B) at 1:06

195 Papazoglou (F) win by Forfeit

220 Boyles (F) pinned Ilocanos (B) at 2:19

285 OConnor (F) win by Forfeit

106 Joshi (F) major decision over Burton (B) 11-3

113 OBrien (B) win by Forfeit

120 Giordano (F) pinned Nauss (B) at 1:27



Foran (F) 56 Ellis Tech (E) 24

132 Johnson (E) pinned M Fitzgerald (F) at 0:56

138 Mauro (F) major decision over Louis (E) 9-1

145 Edmondson (F) major decision over Benson (E) 19-5

152 Quieroz (F) pinned Robert (E) at 0:59

160 Gaul (F) pinned Wesson (E) at 2:35

170 U Khan (F) pinned White (E) at 0:48

182 Bannon (F) pinned Bishop (E) at 0:26

195 Papazoglou (F) win by Forfeit

220 Boyles (F) pinned Alvarez (E) at 1:20

285 Minskey (E) pinned Capomola (F) at 2:48

106 Oenning (E) pinned Joshi (F) at 5:21

113 Rickaby (E) win by Forfeit

120 Giordano (F) pinned Ferlind (E) at 1:47

126 Lang (F) win by Forfeit