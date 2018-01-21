Senior Center calendar: 1-22 to 1-28

The Milford Senior Center at 9 Jepson Drive offers a variety of programs, activities and services for Milford residents 55 years of age and older. Effective July 1, 2014, the Milford Council on Aging Board of Directors voted to increase membership dues to $15.00 a year. For members who do not live in Milford, the yearly membership fee will increase to $25.00 a year. Call 203 877-5131 or visit our website milfordctseniorcenter.com Link to Contacts to Program Director Amanda Berry for information.

Night Time Programs: Monday evenings. The Center will be open Monday evenings, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Members can enjoy cards, pool and games. See schedule below.

THE AHRENS PROGRAM

The Ahrens Program provides recreation, nutrition and educational activities for older adults with cognitive impairments. The program also enables caregivers to have several hours of respite while the participant is being supervised by staff members and volunteers. Please contact Rita Whiskeyman, Ahrens Program Coordinator or Jean Kaluzynski Social Service Worker at 203 877-5131 for details on this program.

MILFORD SENIOR CENTER WEBSITE

Visit our website milfordctseniorcenter.com for complete information on all the Center’s programs and services. Classes at the Milford Senior Center are free; however, donations are accepted and welcomed.

MONDAY January 22, 2018

9:30 a.m. Arts and Crafts

9:30 a.m. Laughter Yoga Group

10:30 a.m. Ballroom Aerobics

11:00 a.m. Zumba Gold

1:00 p.m. Pet Massage Work Shop- No pets needed for this workshop.

1:00 p.m. Bingo, Mahjongg, Scrabble

1:00 p.m. Art Class

4:00 p.m. Pickle Ball Experienced

6:30 Model Railroad Group

On Mondays, the Senior Center is open until 8:00 p.m.

TUESDAY, January 23, 2018

9:15 a.m. Beginner’s Line Dance Class

9:30 a.m. Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize

10:00 a.m. Ceramics Class

10:00 a.m. Gospel Choir

10:30 a.m. Osteoporosis Preventative Exercise Class

11:00 a.m. Literary Lunch Book Club “ Defending Jacob” by William Landay

1:00 p.m. Club C meeting followed by Bingo

1:00 p.m. Wood Carving Demo

1:00 p.m. Tap Dance Class

2:00 p.m. Quilting Group

4:15 p.m. Yoga Class

WEDNESDAY, January 24, 2018

9:30 a.m. Tai Chi

10:00 a.m. MSC Band Rehearsal

10:30 a.m. Country/Western Line Dance Class

1:00 p.m. French Class

1:00 p.m. Bingo

1:00 p.m. Wii Bowling

THURSDAY, January 25, 2018

9:05 a.m. Yoga

10:00 a.m. Writers Class

10:30 a.m. Line Dance Class

10:30 a.m. Qi Gong.

11:00 Italian Cultural Class

1:00 p.m. Wii Bowling

1:00 p.m. Knitting Class

1:00 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY, January 26, 2018

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. free haircuts- call front desk for an appointment 203 877-5131

9:00 a.m. Ceramics Class

9:30 a.m. Stretch, Move and Connect

10:00 a.m. Creative Writing Class

10:30 a.m. Choral Group

10:45 a.m. Meditation

1:00 p.m. Pickle Ball Beginners-

Sunday, January 28, 2018

The Milford Senior Center is open Sunday at noon till 4:00 p.m. for cards and bingo, billiards and special program events. The pool room is open 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Hot dogs are available at $1.50 each.

The Milford Senior Center offers lunch daily, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday – Friday. Lunch tickets may be purchased at the lunch window from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Lunch ticket prices: complete dinner- $3.00 includes soup and dinner- Sandwich only $1.25. Soup only $.50. A vegetarian meal is offered: tossed salad or Peanut butter and Jelly sandwich daily for $1.00. Salad of the day is available as a cold plate for only $1.00. All meals include hot coffee or tea, rolls with butter and dessert.

MILFORD SENIOR CENTER MENU January 22- January 26

Monday, Swedish Meatballs over egg noodles, mixed vegetables; Tuesday, Sausage and peppers, pasta side, tossed salad; Wednesday, Teriyaki Chicken with grilled peppers and onions over rice, Thursday, Grilled Kielbasa, “Dog” on a roll with sauerkraut, potato salad, baked beans, Friday, stuffed shells with green beans, garlic knot.

TRAVEL

TRAVEL SHOWCASE Monday, January 22nd at 4:00 p.m. at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, to see exciting trips that are coming for 2018, 2019 and 2020. Come take an armchair journey to a variety of destinations in the USA and abroad.

COACH TOURS” – (the Big Buses) – Open to members & non-members!

“SHORTER VERSION” Trips – Open to members only. These, sell out FAST! Trips are operated on our transit buses, shorter, inclusive and less expensive….

2/4 SOMETHING ROTTEN @ The Bushnell…$98.00 (snack bag included) Set in the 50’s, 2 brothers anxious to break out of the shadow of “The Bard” a fortune teller foretells the future of theater yet to come involving singing, dancing & acting… and all that jazz! Don’t miss what they write!!!

2/25 THE BODYGUARD @ The Bushnell…$98.00 (snack bag included) Former Secret Service agent, Frank Farmer, hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker.. What they don’t expect is to fall in love… a wonderful story you can’t miss!

6/3 LOVE NEVER DIES: The Phantom Returns @ The Bushnell…$98.00 (snack bag included) The sequel to The Phantom of the Opera (now closed on Broadway!).. Set 10 years later the Phantom has escaped from Paris to New York… searching for his true love, Christine Daae.. You have no idea what is in store on this one!

6/24 ON YOUR FEET! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan @ The Bushnell…$98.00 (snack bag included) get ready to be on your feet! The story, the music, the talent is sensational! Dance to smash hits “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You, 1-2-3, Live for Loving You, Conga and many more…Selling fast!

HAMILTON (end December 2018 / early January 2019) No price, no date, no contract yet! Will let you know!

Lots of great trips coming for 2018, 2019 & 2020 …Italy, America’s National Parks, France Canals.

Costa Rica, Oberammergau with the Passion Play and more…join me at the Travel Showcase!

On the Travel Wall…..Always ask! More trips January. Trips are NON refundable unless noted or can be re-sold. We do take a waitlist for all our trips! Call…203 877-5131 ext.

Come by for the Broadway Preview..On Your Feet, Something Rotten, Bodyguard, Love Never Dies and more…Italy, America’s National Parks, France Canals..and more

The Travel Wall…Daily – come by for detailed flyer… (Lunch included on all of these)

Holidays featuring Nashville (Opryland) Memphis (Graceland). New Orleans (incredible)

.The Broadway Series @ Bushnell All Orchestra seats always. Preview on the travel wall.

.

Much more coming for December and the big tours coming for 2018 too. Coming in the Bushnell, The Color Purple, Love Never Died (follow up to Phantom) The Body Guard and HAMILTON. December 2018- January 2019. Pick up the Broadway Preview!

All detailed flyers are also on the Travel Wall…..Always ask! Trips are NON refundable unless noted or can be re-sold. We do take a waitlist for all our trips! Call…203 877-5131 ext. 2119