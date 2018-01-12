Girls basketball: Daniel Hand defeats Lady Lawmen

Sara Wohlgemuth and Gabby Egidio combined for 38 points on Friday night, leading the Daniel Hand girls basketball team back from a 28-20 mid-third quarter deficit and on to a 46-36 Southern Connecticut Conference Oronoque Division Conference win over host Jonathan Law.

Down by eight points, 28-20, Hand took its final lead on a Wohlgemuth basket at the start of the fourth quarter. Wohlgemuth finished with 23 points and Egidio had 15 as the Tigers improved their record to 8-2 (3-0 in the Oronoque Division).

Law was paced by sophomore Pam Ellison who scored 13 points while Fallon Andriolas added 11. The Lady Lawmen were forced to play without starting guard Cali Jolley, who missed the game due to an injury.

The loss dropped Law to 8-3 overall and 1-2 in the division.

The Lady Lawmen’s next game is Tuesday at home against Lyman Hall of Wallingford.

“In a low-scoring game like this, every possession is important and we just didn’t play well enough with the ball once they got that final lead,” said Law coach Dan Young.

“We missed some shots late that we should’ve made and they made some big ones. That’s what teams of that caliber (Hand is the defending Class L state champs) do. They find ways to hinder you and help themselves.”

The two teams will meet again in February in Madison.

Hand

Sara Wohlsemuth 8 2-3 23, Gabby Egidio 6 2-4 15, Halle Freund 3 0-0 6, Maddie Thomas 1 0-0 2, Emma Sullivan 0 0-0 0, Hanah Martin 0 0-0 0

Totals: 18 4-7 46

LAW

Samara Thacker 2 1-2 5, Pam Ellison 5 3-4 13, Fallon Andriolas 5 0-0 11, Colleen Goodwin 2 1-1 5, Erica Boehm 1 0-2 0, Jill Hall 0 0-0 0, Olivia Kowalski 0 0-0 0, Maddie Lula 0 0-0 0 Eryn Mower 0 0-0 0

Totals: 15 5-9 36

3-point goals: HAND (Wohlsemuth 5, Egidio 1); LAW (Andriolas 1)

HAND 9 6 14 17— 46

LAW 4 15 11 6 — 36