Swimming and diving: Foran’s Morton, Skuches win two events each

Foran High’s boys swimming and diving team dropped a 93-73 decision to Lyman Hall-Coginchaug on Friday.

Coach Kristin Skuches’ Lions won six individual events and a relay.

Sean Morton was first in the 200 freestyle and the 100 backstroke.

Ethan Skuches won the 100 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke.

Lucas Burgard was first in the 100 butterfly.

Jaden Bonfietti-Csvihinka was best in the diving competition.

Samantha O’Neill, Burgard, Morton and Ethan Skuches won the 400 freestyle relay.

200 MR: Lyman Hall/Coginchaug 2:02.09 (Josh Ramirez, Colin Kelly, Nick Motmans, Conor Tsolis); 200 Free: Sean Morton, F, 2:00.36; 200 IM: Motmans, LH/C 2:23.82; 50 Free: Conor Tsolis, LH/C 25.14; Diving: Jaden Bonfietti-Csvihinka 144.05; 100 Fly: Lucas Burgard, F, 1:00.80; 100 Free: Ethan Skuches, F, 52.97; 500 Free: Josh Ramirez, LH/C 5:41.45; 200 Free Relay: LH/C 1:46.48 (Colin Kelly, Connor Tsolis, Cam Baker, Nick Motmans) 1:46.48; 100 Back: Sean Morton, F, 1:05.41; 100 Breast: Skuches, F, 1:08.51; 400 Free Relay: Foran (Samantha O’Neill, Lucas Burgard, Sean Morton, Ethan Skuches) 4:00.64.