Gymnastics: Foran High defeats Jonathan Law

By Milford Mirror on January 11, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Foran High gymnastics team defeated Jonathan Law, 119.9-116.0, on Thursday.

Britney Lynch won the all-around with a score of 30.0 for the Lions.

Vault: 1. Samantha Lambert (F) 8.2; 2. Lizzy Lombardi (L) 8.1; 3. Emma Jerue (F) 7.9

Bars: 1. Bri Laggis (F) 9.15; 2. Britney Lynch (F) 7.4; Lizzy Lombardi (L) 7.3

Beam: 1. Catherine Burns (L) 8.2; 2. Tie: Amanda Dew (L) and Samantha Lambert (F) 7.3; 3. Britney Lynch (F) 7.1

Floor: 1. Cassidy Davis (L) 7.9; 2. Britney Lynch (F) 7.7;  3. Tie: Ali Gordon (L) and Emma Jerue (F) 7.6

All Around: 1. Britney Lynch (F) 30.0 2. Lizzy Lombardi (L) 29.3; 3. Emma Jerue (F) 28.4

