Firefighters extricate driver after I-95 rollover

January 11, 2018

Milford firefighters extricate a man from his vehicle this afternoon, on the exit 35 Southbound off ramp.

Milford firefighters extricated a man from his vehicle this afternoon, after the man lost control of his vehicle on I-95 at about 2:45 p.m., on the exit 35 Southbound off ramp.

Milford Firefighters arrived on the scene and found a passenger vehicle that appeared to have rolled over multiple times after striking highway signs, according to Fire Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi.

“The driver was found responsive inside of the vehicle, which suffered extensive damage from the accident,” Fabrizi said.

Fire Department Paramedics provided medical care while the driver was extricated from his vehicle. No other passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

The driver was transported to Bridgeport Hospital for evaluation under the care of fire paramedics. The Connecticut State Police are conducting an investigation into the cause of the crash.

