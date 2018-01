A West Haven parent was arrested at a high school basketball game at Foran High School Jan. 10 after allegedly kicking a coach in the groin.

Police said Tara Severino, 52, of Ocean Ave., West Haven, struck a male basketball coach in the groin because she wasn’t pleased with something the coach did.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m.

Severino was charged with assault and breach of peace. She was released from police custody on her promise to appear in court Feb. 6.