Girls basketball: Foran Lions win third straight game

By Peter Vander Veer on January 11, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Jasmine Lord scored 23 points and Mia Tunucci added 18 as the Foran High girls basketball team won for the second time in two nights on Wednesday with a 62-50 Southern Connecticut Conference home victory over West Haven.

Sam Inthapanhya recorded five assists and seven steals.

Leading 18-16 after one quarter, the 3-8 Lions outscored the Blue Devils, 19-4, to take a 35-20 halftime lead.

West Haven managed to trim Foran’s lead from a high of 19 points (45-26) down to as few as 10 before losing by 12.

The 3-5 Blue Devils got 12 points from Natalia Frazer.

“We’ve put together three pretty good games (a 48-33 win over Lauralton Hall and a 61-56 loss to Law) the last three times out,” said Foran coach Bob Asmussen. “West Haven challenged us late with full-court pressure, but we held up.”

It was Foran’s second win this season over the Westies.

West Haven 16-4-8-22-50

Foran           18-17-10-17-62

WH Carr 2-5-8-9 Riccio 3-0-0-6 Frazier 6-0-0-12 Sebastian 2-0-0-5 Jones 5-0-1-11 Dixon 1-0-0-3 Serrano 2-0-0-4

Totals 21-5-9-50

Foran Heenan 2-3-4-8 Inthapanhya 5-0-1-11 Jasmine Lord 8-4-7-23 Tunucci 6-6-11-18 Lucas 1-0-0-2 Collins 0-0-2-0 Jade Lord 0-0-0-0

Totals : 22-13-26-62

3-point goals WH: Sebastian, Jones, Dixon Foran: Jasmine Lord 3, Heenan, Inthapanhya

