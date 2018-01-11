Girls basketball: Foran Lions win third straight game

Jasmine Lord scored 23 points and Mia Tunucci added 18 as the Foran High girls basketball team won for the second time in two nights on Wednesday with a 62-50 Southern Connecticut Conference home victory over West Haven.

Sam Inthapanhya recorded five assists and seven steals.

Leading 18-16 after one quarter, the 3-8 Lions outscored the Blue Devils, 19-4, to take a 35-20 halftime lead.

West Haven managed to trim Foran’s lead from a high of 19 points (45-26) down to as few as 10 before losing by 12.

The 3-5 Blue Devils got 12 points from Natalia Frazer.

“We’ve put together three pretty good games (a 48-33 win over Lauralton Hall and a 61-56 loss to Law) the last three times out,” said Foran coach Bob Asmussen. “West Haven challenged us late with full-court pressure, but we held up.”

It was Foran’s second win this season over the Westies.

West Haven 16-4-8-22-50

Foran 18-17-10-17-62

WH Carr 2-5-8-9 Riccio 3-0-0-6 Frazier 6-0-0-12 Sebastian 2-0-0-5 Jones 5-0-1-11 Dixon 1-0-0-3 Serrano 2-0-0-4

Totals 21-5-9-50

Foran Heenan 2-3-4-8 Inthapanhya 5-0-1-11 Jasmine Lord 8-4-7-23 Tunucci 6-6-11-18 Lucas 1-0-0-2 Collins 0-0-2-0 Jade Lord 0-0-0-0

Totals : 22-13-26-62

3-point goals WH: Sebastian, Jones, Dixon Foran: Jasmine Lord 3, Heenan, Inthapanhya