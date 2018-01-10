Swimming and diving: Foran loses to North Haven

The Foran High boys swim team lost to North Haven, 90-75, on Tuesday.

Ethan Skuches was first in the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke.

Sean Morton topped the field in the 100 butterfly.

Jaden Bonfietti-Csvihinka was the diving competition.

Casey Coon, Lucas Burgard, Morton and Skuches were first in the 400 freestyle relay.

200 MR: North Haven (Will McCleery, Carlo Frunzio, Kevin Powers, JP Stoeffler) 1:50.32; 200 Free: McCleery, NH, 2:02.03; 200 IM: Ethan Skuches, F, 2:07.85; 50 Free: Stoeffler, NH, 23.15; Diving: Jaden Bonfietti-Csvihinka, F, 145.95; 100 Fly: Sean Morton, F, 1:04.69; 100 Free: Stoeffler, NH, 52.73; 500 Free: McCleery, NH, 5:25.61; 200 Free Relay: North Haven: (Stoeffler, Frunzio, Ryan Tanguay, McCleery) 1:41.66; 100 Backstroke: Skuches, F, 59.14; 100 Breaststroke: Frunzio, NH, 1:09.17; 400 Free Relay: Foran (Casey Coon, Lucas Burgard, S. Morton, Skuches) 3:52.05.