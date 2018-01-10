Milford Mirror

Non-uniformed city retirees get cost of living pension increase

By Jill Dion on January 10, 2018 in News · 0 Comments

The Board of Aldermen this week approved a cost of living pension increase for non-uniformed retirees, who had not received an increase in at least several years.

The increase applies to all retirees, except police and fire retirees.

The increase will be $120 per year for people who retired between 1980 and 1989; 2% for people who retired between 1990 and 1999, and 1% for people who retired between 2000 and 2009.

The estimated increased cost to the city will be $586,000, according to city documents.

