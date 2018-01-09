Wrestling: Three matches stand out when rivals meet

The Foran High wrestling team played host Jonathan Law on Jan. 3, with bouts in the 120, 138 and 152-pound weight classes highlighting the match at the Edna Fraser Gymnasium.

Foran sophomore Ryan Jordan and Law freshman Cody Malin took the mat at 120 pounds with the Lions in the lead 12-6.

Malin got the upper hand with a takedown for a 2-0 lead, then twice looked to the cradle for back points only to have Jordan fight off each attempt.

Malin upped his avantage with a reversal to open the second period, but Jordan came back in the stanza to make it 7-4.

From the top position to begin the third period, Jordan took Malin to his back for a three-point near fall, and added three more back points for a 10-7 position.

Malin looked for a headlock to get out from under with 30 seconds remaining, but Jordan fought it off to win 10-7.

At 138 pounds, Foran coach Dave Esposito sent out senior Mauro to meet Law coach Matt Schoonmaker’s junior tri-captain Aisaiah Rodriguez.

The match was intriguing.

Both grapplers were strong, with Mauro having the height advantage and Rodriguez using his skills to block numerous attempts by the Lion on takedowns.

Mauro led 2-0 after one period. After a warning for his defensive posture, Rodriguez won a roll-around to tie things. Ten seconds later, at the 22-second mark of the frame, Mauro reversed for a 4-2 advantage.

Rodriguez sat out quickly to escape in the third and the score was 4-3. Mauro’s quickness was rewarded with a tight-waist takedown midway through the stanza and he held off Rodriguez the rest of the way to win 6-3.

Foran’s Tyler Stanko and Law’s Marco Acorda met in a match-up of juniors at 152 pounds.

In a physical match played on the mat boundaries, Stanko had a takedown in the first period and a reversal in the second for a 4-0 lead. Stanko added a pair of two-point near falls to a takedown on his way to a 12-5 victory.

Earning wins by fall for the Lions were Michael Giordano in 3:50 at 126 pounds, Ethan Edmondson in 1:10 at 145 pounds, Ryan Luth in 1:08 at 160 pounds, Ronnie Gaul in 2:47 at 170 pounds, Bill Ives in 2:38 at 182 pounds and Qasim Khan in 1:26 at 195 pounds.

Damien O’Connor at heavyweight and Tanish Joshi at 106 pounds were awarded forfeits.

For Law — Tegan McCourt won by 20-second fall at 113 pounds, Shayne McCourt earned a 15-2 victory by technical fall at 132 pounds, and Kevin Brocksom posted a pinfall in 37 seconds in the 220-pound class.