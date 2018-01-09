Girls basketball: Law has to answer Foran’s challenge

Jonathan Law’s girls basketball team punched it’s ticket to the state tournament, but the Foran High Lions never made the ride an easy one on Saturday night.

“I have to give our girls a ton of credit, being down twice by eight points and coming back to win in a rival game like this,” Law coach Dan Young said after the 61-56 victory put his team at 8-0. “Bob (Asmussen) had his team doing a great job running their half-court offense, especially in the first half.”

By patiently working their motion offense and finding cutters going to the basket, the Lions took a 13-9 lead after one period and brought a 29-28 advantage into the locker room,

Sam Inthapanhya and Lauren Heenan never wavered in executing the attack from their point guard position. Jade Lord (eight rebounds) and Emma Lucas (nine rebounds) were steller inside, taking down boards and keeping the ball in play.

Jasmine Lord scored eight straight points for Foran to begin the game and finished with 22 points to go with 10 rebounds. Mia Tunucci, who had 16 points, 11 boards and five assists, scored eight markers and had a pair of assists in the second quarter.

“I liked the way our girls executed the offense,” Asmussen said. “Law did a good job in the second half contesting our shots and they didn’t fall as much as we needed. Our girls competed all the way to the end. Law made its free throws in the fourth and had some second-chance opportunities.”

A team doesn’t win eight straight games turning away from a challenge. The Lady Lawmen responded after the intermission by making things difficult on the til then smooth-running Lion offense.

“In the first half we were chasing cutters instead of beating them to the spot,” Young said. “Facing that offense you know where the ball is going, you have to take away that lane by contesting the pass and then the shot.”

Law’s Cali Jolley scored 10 of her 12 points in the third quarter, making a pair of 3-pointers off assists from Pam Ellison and Erica Boehm.

Colleen Goodwin provided the presence needed inside to combat the Lions, as the senior co-captain was a force off the boards and scored six points. Law took a 44-42 lead into the fourth period.

Junior co-captain Samara Thacker (15 points) brought a steady hand to the Law offense in the final frame, as she assisted on three buckets in the first four minutes and added a strong drive through traffic for a 54-47 lead.

Fallon Andriolas’ 3-pointer from the left side boosted the advantage to nine points, and Jillian Hall set strong screens and rebounded well.

Tunucci made three shots from the foul line to make it a two-possession game with two minutes remaining, before Ellison and Jolley each converted a pair of free throws to hold off the Lions.

“There is not anything big separating us from having our record being better,” Asmussen said. “Tonight was a credit to Law…They didn’t back down.”

Roundup: Jonathan Law defeated Cheshire High 49-36 on Jan. 2. Fallon Andriolas scored 21 points Foran defeated Lauralton Hall, 48-33, on Monday. Jasmine Lord scored 22 points and had 10 rebounds. Mia Tunucci had nine points, 14 rebounds, five assists and four steals. Julia Haskins scored 13 points for Lauralton (0-6).