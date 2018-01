The Bethany Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary hosts their annual Valentine Dance on Saturday, Feb. 10, from 7 to 11 p.m., at Lakeview Lodge, 265 Beacon Road (Route 42) in Bethany.

Attendees may bring snacks and beverages. Cake and coffee will be provided. Music by DJ Aaron.

Event is for those 21 and over. Seating is limited.

For tickets, at $25 per couple, $15 single and $125 for a table of 10, call Amy, 203-410-2602 or Joan, 203-627-8874.