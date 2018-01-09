Milford Mirror

Helicopters survey for power line damage

By Wilton Bulletin on January 9, 2018 in Lead News · 0 Comments

Eversource is sending out low-flying helicopters this week to survey damage to power lines following last week’s snowstorm. One helicopter will be checking high-voltage lines and another will check for tree limbs or branches that may have broken in the high winds and be in a position to damage a line and cause a power outage.

The helicopters will be doing their surveying work from Tuesday, Jan. 9, through Friday, Jan. 12, from 8 to 4, weather permitting.

One helicopter is blue and gray with the number N1431W on its tail. The other is blue and white with the tail number N411DD.

