Downtown development plan to be presented next week

Last year, the city announced the acquisition of the property at River and High streets in downtown Milford. The Downtown River – High Street Development Committee, along with consultants, BL Companies, will present the final Transit-Oriented Development Market Analysis and Conceptual Site plan at Milford City Hall, 110 River St., on Thursday, Jan. 18, beginning at 6:30 p.m. and ending at approximately 8:15 p.m.

The organizations have solicited input from residents, business owners, neighbors, city officials and committee members on the creation of a conceptual development plan for the areas around and adjacent to the Milford Train Station.

The agenda for the Jan. 18 presentation is as follows: At 6:30 p.m., there will be a meeting and agenda overview, at which time the audience will be welcomed and introduced. Following this, a presentation will take place at 6:45 p.m., where the project background, purpose and process will be given, as well as existing conditions and economic analysis.

The presentation will continue covering assets and challenges for downtown as well as trends, opportunities and visions for the future. At 7:45 p.m., the audience will have a chance for a brief question and answer period. At 8 p.m.., there will be a brief closing, with the event concluding at 8:15 p.m.

The public is invited to attend and ask questions. For more information, visit http://www.ci.milford.ct.us/economic-and-community-development or call Julie Nash, director of community and economic development, at 203-783-3230.