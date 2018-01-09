Girls basketball: Foran High defeats Lauralton Hall

Foran High’s girls basketball team defeated Lauralton Hall, 48-33, on Monday.
Jasmine Lord scored 22 points and had 10 rebounds for the Lions (2-8).
Mia Tunucci had nine points, 14 rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Julia Haskins scored 13 points for Lauralton (0-6).
Lauralton 5-8-14-6-33
Foran High 11-12-11-14-48
Lauralton
Spahn 2-0-0-4 Sendzik 2-0-0-4 Oman 2-0-0-4 Adams 1-0-0-3 Haskins 5-1-2-13 Rush 0-2-2-2 Dowling 1-0-0-2 McCarthy 0-1-2-1
Totals 13-4-6-33
Foran
Heenan 1-2-3-4 Inthapanhya 0-3-4-3 Jasmine Lord 8-4-6-22 Tunucci 3-3-5-9 Lucas 2-2-2-6 Collins 0-0-0-0 Jade Lord 2-0-0-4 Collins 0-0-0-0 Loewenberg 0-0-0-0 Flanagan 0-0-0-0 Eisenman 0-0-0-0 Totals : 16-14-20-48
3-point goals LH: Adams, Haskins 2, Foran: Jasmine Lord 2