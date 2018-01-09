Milford Mirror

Girls basketball: Foran High defeats Lauralton Hall

By Milford Mirror on January 9, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Foran High’s girls basketball team defeated Lauralton Hall, 48-33, on Monday.

Jasmine Lord scored 22 points and had 10 rebounds for the Lions (2-8).

Mia Tunucci had nine points, 14 rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Julia Haskins scored 13 points for Lauralton (0-6).

Lauralton           5-8-14-6-33

Foran High       11-12-11-14-48

Lauralton

Spahn 2-0-0-4 Sendzik 2-0-0-4 Oman 2-0-0-4 Adams 1-0-0-3 Haskins 5-1-2-13 Rush 0-2-2-2 Dowling 1-0-0-2 McCarthy 0-1-2-1

Totals 13-4-6-33

Foran

Heenan 1-2-3-4 Inthapanhya 0-3-4-3 Jasmine Lord 8-4-6-22 Tunucci 3-3-5-9 Lucas 2-2-2-6 Collins 0-0-0-0 Jade Lord 2-0-0-4 Collins 0-0-0-0 Loewenberg 0-0-0-0 Flanagan 0-0-0-0 Eisenman 0-0-0-0 Totals : 16-14-20-48

3-point goals LH: Adams, Haskins 2, Foran: Jasmine Lord 2

