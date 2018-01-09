Boys basketball: Lawmen lose to Easties in overtime

Milford Mirror

The Jonathan Law boys basketball team dropped a 73-65 decision at SCC rival East Haven on Monday.

Conor Creane scored 22 points to lead the Lawmen (2-5).

Sam Nassar scored 13.

Diontae Eddy and Carl Maxwell scored 12 points each.

Eddie Popolozio scored 29 points for East Haven (4-2).

LAW

Diontae Eady 4 4-4, 12  Conor Creane 10 0-0, 22  Sam Nassar 4 4-6, 13  Zane Birks 0 0-0, 0 Dean Pettway 1 1-2, 3  Jon Vitale 0 0-0, 0  Will Contaxis 0 0-2, 0  Tyler McKenna-Hansen 0 0-0, 0  Carl Maxwell 5 2-4, 12  Justice Smith 0, 1-2, 1 Garrett Tutlis 1 0-0, 2

Totals: 26 12-20, 65.

EAST HAVEN

Nate Furino 2 0-0, 5  Tristen Punzo 1 5-6, 8  Gabe Longley 2 0-1, 6  Eddie Popolozio 10 7-9, 29  Ryan Spano 5 9-12, 21  Jason Giepanola 0 0-0, 0  Luke Delguidice 2, 0-0, 4

Totals: 22 19-28, 73.

JONATHAN LAW 18  12  14  15  OT: 6 — 65

EAST HAVEN       16  15  10  18  OT: 14 — 73

3-pointers: L—Creane 2, Nassar 1; EH— Longley 2, Popolozio 2, Spano 2, Furino 1, Punzo 1

