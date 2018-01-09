Boys basketball: Lawmen lose to Easties in overtime

The Jonathan Law boys basketball team dropped a 73-65 decision at SCC rival East Haven on Monday.
Conor Creane scored 22 points to lead the Lawmen (2-5).
Sam Nassar scored 13.
Diontae Eddy and Carl Maxwell scored 12 points each.
Eddie Popolozio scored 29 points for East Haven (4-2).
LAW
Diontae Eady 4 4-4, 12 Conor Creane 10 0-0, 22 Sam Nassar 4 4-6, 13 Zane Birks 0 0-0, 0 Dean Pettway 1 1-2, 3 Jon Vitale 0 0-0, 0 Will Contaxis 0 0-2, 0 Tyler McKenna-Hansen 0 0-0, 0 Carl Maxwell 5 2-4, 12 Justice Smith 0, 1-2, 1 Garrett Tutlis 1 0-0, 2
Totals: 26 12-20, 65.
EAST HAVEN
Nate Furino 2 0-0, 5 Tristen Punzo 1 5-6, 8 Gabe Longley 2 0-1, 6 Eddie Popolozio 10 7-9, 29 Ryan Spano 5 9-12, 21 Jason Giepanola 0 0-0, 0 Luke Delguidice 2, 0-0, 4
Totals: 22 19-28, 73.
JONATHAN LAW 18 12 14 15 OT: 6 — 65
EAST HAVEN 16 15 10 18 OT: 14 — 73
3-pointers: L—Creane 2, Nassar 1; EH— Longley 2, Popolozio 2, Spano 2, Furino 1, Punzo 1