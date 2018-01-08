Milford Mirror

Police looking for coat thief

By Milford Mirror on January 8, 2018 in Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Police released this image of the suspect in a theft from Abercrombie and Fitch Jan. 6.

Milford police are looking for help identifying a woman who allegedly stole coats from Abercrombie & Fitch at the Connecticut Post Mall Jan. 6.

Police said a woman entered the store and selected four jackets, with a total value of $600. The woman quickly exited the store without paying for the merchandise.

The suspect is a white female, wearing black leggings, a gray sweatshirt, and a black winter hat. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Officer Luth at 203-878-6551 or [email protected].

Reference case #0073-18.

