Police looking for coat thief

Milford police are looking for help identifying a woman who allegedly stole coats from Abercrombie & Fitch at the Connecticut Post Mall Jan. 6.

Police said a woman entered the store and selected four jackets, with a total value of $600. The woman quickly exited the store without paying for the merchandise.

The suspect is a white female, wearing black leggings, a gray sweatshirt, and a black winter hat. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Officer Luth at 203-878-6551 or [email protected].

Reference case #0073-18.