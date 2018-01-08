Patty Larkin performs at LiVE @ the MAC

Milford Mirror

Patty Larkin has been described as a ‘drop-dead brilliant’ performer. She will perform in Milford Jan. 19.

The LiVE @ the MAC concert series will present Patty Larkin Friday, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. at the Milford Center for the Arts, 40 Railroad Ave.

Larkin redefines the boundaries of folk-urban pop music with her inventive guitar wizardry and uncompromising vocals and lyrics. Acoustic Guitar hails her “soundscape experiments” while Rolling Stone praises her “evocative and sonic shading.” She has been described as “riveting” (Chicago Tribune), “hypnotic” (Entertainment Weekly) and a “drop-dead brilliant” performer (Performing Songwriter).

Larkin’s new release, Still Green, her 1thirteenth recording, is co-produced with Mike Denneen.   Much of it written in a primitive dune shack on the Outer Banks of Cape Cod’s National Seashore, Still Green is a fresh approach to sound and life.

Her previous release, 25, celebrated a quarter century of music making with a 25-song career retrospective reworked with voice and guitar and 25 friends, among them Grammy winners Rosanne Cash, Suzanne Vega, Shawn Colvin, Janis Ian and a veritable who’s who of singer songwriters including Bruce Cockburn, Martin Sexton and Mary Chapin Carpenter.

For more information about Larkin, go to https://www.pattylarkin.com/.

This concert is cabaret seating and will be BYOB. Wine, beer, soft drinks and snacks will be available for purchase in the Speakeasy lounge as well. Tickets are $25 and $20 for MAC members.

For tickets or more information, go to milfordarts.org or call 203-878-6647.

 

