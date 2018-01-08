Obituary: Loretta May Kelly, 95, of Milford

Loretta May Kelly, age ninety-five, of Milford, Connecticut, beloved wife of the late LaMar C. Kelly, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 13, 2017.

Born on January 27, 1922, in Hazleton, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Emma McGarry.

Loretta’s home was always welcoming to family and friends, and she enjoyed hosting family events, picnics and neighborhood game nights. She was an avid reader, did crossword puzzles daily, and enjoyed experimenting with new recipes. Travel and family vacations were favorite pastimes and included destinations far and near such as the Poconos, Canada, Turkey, Greece, Germany, England, France and Mexico. She had been active in the Mary Taylor Memorial Methodist Church since 1952, at times serving as historian and as a member of the bell choir. She participated in numerous talent shows in connection with PTA groups in Milford schools, and was a charter member of the Milford Senior Center Gospel Choir, performing in concerts for twenty years.

She was predeceased by her husband, LaMar C. Kelly; sons, Alan and David Kelly; grandson, Clayton Kelly; brother, Robert McGarry; and sister, Katherine Mack.

She is survived by her son, LaMar R. Kelly and wife Eileen; daughters-in-law, Nancy Kelly and Nancy Kelly DeLeo; grandchildren, Brett Kelly and wife Maryann, Kirsten Kelly, Joshua and Ethan Kelly, David Kelly, Kristie McInnis and husband Christian; and great-grandchildren, Alyssa Geraci, Ryan Kelly, Jack and Blake McInnis; her sister, Jean Donahue; nieces, Carole Mack and Karen Nagler; and nephew, Kevin Donahue.

Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service on Sunday, January 14, 2017 at 2:00 PM at Mary Taylor Memorial Methodist Church, 168-176 Broad Street (“On the Green”) Milford, CT. The service will be followed by a reception in the parish hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mary Taylor Church Memorial Fund. The family has been compassionately cared for by the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.