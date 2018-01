Wrestling: Foran’s Qasim Kham records 100th career win

Qasim Khan posted the 100th win of his career when the Foran High wrestling team captured the East Haven Duals title on Saturday.

Khan opened his day with a 16-2 win by technical fall in his 220-pound bout with the Morgan School.

A senior, Khan added wins by fall in 53 seconds (Platt of Meriden) and 5:24 (East Haven).

He was awarded a forfeit in the Stratford match.

Coach Dave Esposito’s Lions are 13-3.

Foran (F) 53 Morgan (M) 22

285 Daily (M) pinned Chris Capomola (F) at 0:30

106 Carse (M) pinned Anthony DiPietro (F) at 4:35

113 Bradley (M) major decision over Ryan Jordan (F) 12-2

120 Michael Giordano (F) pinned Fragioli (M) at 0:22

126 Fordan Lang (F) pinned D Fortuna (M) at 1:34

132 Will Mauro (F) decision over Fallo (M) 8-4

138 Ethan Edmondson (F) pinned Moran (M) at 1:04

145 Tyler Stanko (F) major decision over Semino (M) 13-3

152 Ryan Luth (F) pinned Ramadka (M) at 0:36

160 Ronnie Gaul (F) pinned A Fortuna (M) at 3:54

170 Erikson (M) pinned Umer Khan (F) at 4:32

182 Nolan Bannon (F) win by FFT

195 Jacob Papazoglou (F) win by FFT

220 Qasim Khan (F) major decision over Newman (M) 16-2

Foran (F) 39 Platt (P) 33

106 DiPietro (F) win by Forfeit

113 Rondini (P) pinned Jordan (F) at 0:52

120 Giordano (F) pinned Ross (P) at 4:22

126 Polanco (P) major decision over Lang (F) 15-3

132 Mauro (F) pinned Melendez (P) at 2:49

138 Edmondson (F) major decision over Santibanez (P) 13-2

145 Morris (P) decision over Reilly Barry (F) 8-5

152 Stanko (F) pinned McCandy (P) at 0:47

160 Luth (F) tech fall over Hassan (P) 19-3

170 Arroyo (P) decision over Gaul (F) 4-0

182 Greene (P) pinned Bill Ives (F) at 3:08

195 Stratton (P) pinned Bannon (F) at 4:40

220 Qasim Khan (F) pinned Flores (P) at 0:53

285 Furstenburg (P) pinned Capomola (F) at 0:12

Foran (F) 72 Stratford (S) 12

113 Jordan (F) pinned Miesel (S) at 0:56

120 Giordano (F) pinned Mitchell (S) at 2:20

126 Lang (F) win by Forfeit

132 Mauro (F) win by Forfeit

138 Edmondson (F) win by Forfeit

145 Stanko (F) win by Forfeit

152 Luth (F) pinned Drillon (S) at 0:53

160 Gaul (F) win by Forfeit

170 Bruce (S) pinned Ives (F) at 0:26

182 Umer Khan (F) win by Forfeit

195 Bannon (F) win by Forfeit

220 Qasim Khan (F) win by Forfeit

285 Ferriaro (S) pinned Damien O’Connor (F) at 1:48

106 DiPietro (F) win by Forfeit

Foran (F) 46 East Haven (E) 28

120 Giordano (F) win by injury default over Lieto (E)

126 Lang (F) pinned A Devito (E) at 3:59

132 Mauro (F) decision over Bugati (E) 11-7

138 Gontarz (E) pinned Edmondson (F) at 4:53

145 Stanko (F) major decision over F Bugati (E) 20-6

152 Max Queiroz (F) pinned Borchert (E) at 0:40

160 Luth (F) pinned Smith (E) at 0:54

170 Patrick Brogan (F) decision over Jarrien (E) 8-2

182 Rao (E) pinned Ives (F) at 0:27

195 Bannon (F) pinned Horton (E) at 0:49

220 Qasim Khan (F) pinned Fornacier (E) at 5:24

285 Cascandella (E) pinned Capomola (F) at 0:36

106 M Devito (E) tech fall over DiPietro (F) 16-0

113 Garcia (E) tech fall over Jordan (F) 16-1