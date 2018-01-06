Girls basketball: Law rallies to defeat Foran Lions

Jonathan Law’s girls basketball team punched it’s ticket to the state tournament, but the Foran High Lions never made the ride an easy one on Saturday night.

“I have to give our girls a ton of credit, being down twice by eight points and coming back to win in a rival game like this,” Law coach Dan Young said after the 61-56 victory.

“Bob (Asmussen) had his team doing a great job running their half-court offense, especially in the first half.”

By patiently working their motion offense and finding cutters going to the basket, the Lions took a 13-9 lead after one period and held a 29-28 advantage at the half,

Jasmine Lord scored eight straight points for Foran to begin the game and finished with 22 points to go with 10 rebounds.

Mia Tunucci, who had 16 points, 11 boards and five assists, scored eight markers and had a pair of assists in the second quarter.

“I liked the way our girls executed the offense,” Asmussen said. “Law did a good job in the second half contesting our shots and they didn’t fall as much as we needed.

“Our girls competed all the way to the end. Law made its free throws in the fourth and had more second-chance opportunities.”

Law’s Cali Jolley scored 10 of her 12 points in the third quarter, making a pair of 3-pointers off assists from Pam Ellison and Erica Boehm.

Law took a 44-42 lead into the fourth period.

Samara Thacker (15 points) brought a steady hand to the Law offense in the final frame, as she assisted on three buckets in the first four minutes and added a strong drive through traffic for a 54-47 lead.

Fallon Andriolas’ 3-pointer from the left side boosted the advantage to nine points.

Tunucci made three shots from the foul line to make it a two-possession game with two minutes remaining, before Ellison and Jolley each converted a pair of free throws to hold off the Lions.