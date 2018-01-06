Boys basketball: Foran hits 3-ball in win over Law

Foran High’s Matt Cruz scored 21 points and Victor Rios had 17 markers to lead a strong shooting performance for the Lions in their 63-52 boys basketball victory over Jonathan Law before a large crowd at the Edna Fraser Gymnasium on Saturday.

Cruz knocked down five 3-pointers and Rios buried four shots from long range, as coach Ian Kirkpatrick’s Lions improved to 4-3.

Diontae Eddy had 23 points to forge the way for coach Jamie Anderson’s Lawmen, now 2-4.

Foran took a 16-9 lead after one period, as the Lions scored on 7-of-11 possessions including their first five.

Tyler Heenan ran the offense well, with Todd Gentley, John Shannon, Mark Wooton and Jason Giambra chipping in during the frame.

Law got its transition game going in the second stanza, resulting in a 10-2 run led by Sam Nassar, Conor Creane and Dean Pettway.

Will Contaxis hit a baseline runner to tie the game at 22-all with 2:20 remaining in the half.

Carl Maxwell’s free throw gave the visitors the lead, before Heenan fed Rios for a 3-pointer and a 24-22 advantage at the break.

Eddy scored seven points, one bucket coming on a marvelous scoop shot in traffic, but Shannon joined in on Lions making 3-pointers.

Wootton tallied on a pretty hesitation dribble drive and Heenan scored after a fine cut to the basket.

Cruz came around a Gentley screen and made a trey off a pass from Cruz, who them drained a three of his own to end the period and give Foran a 45-33 lead going into the final quarter.

Foran’s lead settled around 10 points the rest of the way, despite some fine play by Law’s Justice Smith, Contaxis and Eddy.