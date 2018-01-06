Milford Mirror

Boys hockey: Milford Indians lose to Branford

By Milford Mirror on January 6, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Milford co-op boys hockey team lost to Branford, 6-2, at the Milford Ice Pavilion on Saturday.

Matt Gilebbi and Santiago Palancia had goals for coach Sal Follo’s Indians (2-3).

Maximus Manware had two goals for Branford (2-1).

First Period

BRANFORD GOAL 16 Robert Lionetti (14 David Engstrom) 1:28

MILFORD INDIANS GOAL 14 Matt Gilebbi (24 Ryan Ahern, 2 Jared Hubler) 4:37

BRANFORD GOAL 11 Maximus Manware (23 Max Bunton, 16 Robert Lionetti) 10:14

Second Period

BRANFORD GOAL 18 Blake Kustra 0:17

BRANFORD GOAL 11 Maximus Manware 1:11

BRANFORD GOAL 23 Max Bunton (16 Robert Lionetti) 9:17

Third Period

BRANFORD GOAL 14 David Engstrom (16 Robert Lionetti, 26 Connor Erickson) 1:14

MILFORD INDIANS GOAL 7 Santiago Palacio (22 Joey Stacy) 7:20

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Boys hockey: Milford Indians defeat Branford, 5-2
  2. Boys hockey: Gibbs’ goal provides Milford with tie
  3. Boys hockey: Milford Indians lose season opener
  4. Ice hockey: Milford’s third period blitz decisive

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Food: Dinner for when you ‘can’t even’ Next Post Boys basketball: Foran hits 3-ball in win over Law
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress