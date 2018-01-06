Boys hockey: Milford Indians lose to Branford

The Milford co-op boys hockey team lost to Branford, 6-2, at the Milford Ice Pavilion on Saturday.

Matt Gilebbi and Santiago Palancia had goals for coach Sal Follo’s Indians (2-3).

Maximus Manware had two goals for Branford (2-1).

First Period

BRANFORD GOAL 16 Robert Lionetti (14 David Engstrom) 1:28

MILFORD INDIANS GOAL 14 Matt Gilebbi (24 Ryan Ahern, 2 Jared Hubler) 4:37

BRANFORD GOAL 11 Maximus Manware (23 Max Bunton, 16 Robert Lionetti) 10:14

Second Period

BRANFORD GOAL 18 Blake Kustra 0:17

BRANFORD GOAL 11 Maximus Manware 1:11

BRANFORD GOAL 23 Max Bunton (16 Robert Lionetti) 9:17

Third Period

BRANFORD GOAL 14 David Engstrom (16 Robert Lionetti, 26 Connor Erickson) 1:14

MILFORD INDIANS GOAL 7 Santiago Palacio (22 Joey Stacy) 7:20