Boys hockey: Milford Indians lose to Branford

The Milford co-op boys hockey team lost to Branford, 6-2, at the Milford Ice Pavilion on Saturday.
Matt Gilebbi and Santiago Palancia had goals for coach Sal Follo’s Indians (2-3).
Maximus Manware had two goals for Branford (2-1).
First Period
BRANFORD GOAL 16 Robert Lionetti (14 David Engstrom) 1:28
MILFORD INDIANS GOAL 14 Matt Gilebbi (24 Ryan Ahern, 2 Jared Hubler) 4:37
BRANFORD GOAL 11 Maximus Manware (23 Max Bunton, 16 Robert Lionetti) 10:14
Second Period
BRANFORD GOAL 18 Blake Kustra 0:17
BRANFORD GOAL 11 Maximus Manware 1:11
BRANFORD GOAL 23 Max Bunton (16 Robert Lionetti) 9:17
Third Period
BRANFORD GOAL 14 David Engstrom (16 Robert Lionetti, 26 Connor Erickson) 1:14
MILFORD INDIANS GOAL 7 Santiago Palacio (22 Joey Stacy) 7:20