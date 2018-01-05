Aldermen’s Monday meeting includes commission appointments

There will be a number of appointments to local commissions and boards when the Board of Aldermen meets Monday, Jan. 8, at 7:30 p.m. at Milford City Hall.
The board is also scheduled to vote on the mayor’s five-year capital improvement plan.
