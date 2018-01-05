Milford Mirror

Chamber names 2017 Awards of Distinction winners

By Milford Mirror on January 5, 2018

A number of local residents and business people will be honored at the Milford Chamber of Commerce’s 63rd Annual Meeting and 2017 Awards of Distinction ceremony Jan. 31, at noon, at Great River Golf Course.

The Chamber Advocate of the Year award will go to Julie Nash, economic development director for the City of Milford.

The Rising Star Award will go to Joseph Napoli, of Napoli Motors.

The Beautification Award will go to James Maroney, a former state representative, for his work that led to the creation of Founder’s Walk, a walkway downtown next to the Fowler Building.

The Community Service Award goes to Paul Otzel, of the Milford law firm, Kapusta, Otzel and Averaimo.

Frank Basile and Robert Cyr, of the Bridge House Restaurant, will receive the Business Person of the Year award.

The Cultural Contribution Award will go to Bert Bernardi and Jimmy Johansmeyer, who are the founders of Pantochino Productions.

The Lifetime Achievement Award will go to Diana G. Nytko of Connecticut Property Appraisers.

DeForest W. “Frosty” Smith and Daniel Smith of H. Pearce Real Estate will receive the Corporate Heritage Award.

The Health and Wellness Award will go to Roger and Suzanne Letso of Milestones Behavioral Services.

Raymond Daneault, of BioClean, will receive the Sustainability Award, and the Tourism Award will go to Ray Swift, who directs operations at Milford Lisman Landing, the city owned marina.

Entrepreneur of the Year will go to Stephen Barrante and Benjamin Miller, for Atomic Kid, and the Community’s Future Award will go to Salma Samih, a Jonathan Law High School student.

Mayor Ben Blake will receive the Public Sector Award.

For reservations to the dinner and award ceremony call 203-878-0681.

 

