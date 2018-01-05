Events at Milford Library and Woodmont Library

Ellen Aftamonow Woodmont Library

Dixon Street

The Woodmont Library, 16 Dixon Street, is open Thursday: 10 a.m. to noon and 6:30 to 9 p.m.; Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. Call 203-874-5675.

Morning book group: The group meets the first Thursday monthly.

Mah jong players meet on Monday afternoon, Tuesday morning and afternoon, Wednesday afternoon and Thursday evening.

Knitting group meet Fridays from 2 to 4 p.m.

Preschool story time: Every Monday at 10 a.m., stories, songs, finger plays and crafts for children accompanied by a caregiver.

Milford Public Library

Children’s Department

Preschool story time: Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. For ages 3 and up with a caregiver.

Toddler time: Every Thursday at 10 11 a.m. For ages 2 and under with a caregiver.

Chess Club: Tuesday, Jan. 9 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sponsored by Milford’s Promise and The Milford Police Union, for players in grades K-12 of all skill levels. Sets will be provided or you may bring your own. A presentation on the fundamentals of chess will be shown. The Chess Club at the Library meets the second Tuesday of every month. Registration required.

Music Together: Thursday, Jan. 11 at 6:15 p.m., for ages 0-5. This is an opportunity for caregivers and children to share music, instruments and movement together. Children of all abilities are welcome. Space is limited. Registration required.

Starry Night Stories: Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 6:30 p.m. An evening storytime for ages 3 and up. Siblings always welcome. Make sure to come dressed in your pajamas. Starry Night Storytimes will be held the third Wednesday of the month from January to March.

Half Day Craft Day: Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 2:30 p.m. for grades K and up. Enjoy your half day from school with some winter fun at the library. Build a sugar cube ice palace, create watercolor snowflake art and more. Space is limited. Registration required.

No Cook Cooking Class: Thursday, Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m. For kids 5 and up. Make food with Shop-Rite’s retail dietitian. Space is limited. Registration required.

Take Your Child to the Library: Saturday, Feb. 3. A free copy of Harold and the Purple Crayon for each family who visits the library, while supplies last. The Connecticut State Library has provided copies to the Milford Public Library through the generosity of an anonymous donor by way of the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving.