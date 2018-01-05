Clubs: Eastern Star meets Jan. 11

Milford Mirror

Lucia Chapter #25 Order of the Eastern Star of Milford will hold a meeting on Thursday, Jan. 11, at 7:30 p.m. in the Masonic Lodge Hall 59 Broad St., under the direction of Worthy Matron Debbie Zaleha. The initiation degree will be conferred upon a class of candidates. All members of Lucia Chapter are urged to attend. Visiting Eastern Star members are welcome. Refreshments will be served in the banquet hall after the meeting. For information call the Worthy Matron at 203-734-6008.

