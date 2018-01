A New Haven man was arrested on a warrant Jan. 3 for allegedly trying to return items he had taken off the shelf at HomeGoods in Milford in October.

Police said that Ayrl Morris, 49, of Orchard Place, New Haven, tried to return items totaling approximately $250 that he had not purchased.

He was charged with larceny, and his bond was set at $500 for a court appearance that same day.