Agency hosts presentation on transitioning to adulthood

Milestones Behavioral Services, a not-for-profit agency, that provides services to infants through adults with autism and other developmental disorders, is hosting a presentation on “Transitioning to Adulthood for Families with Special Needs Children.”

The free event is open to parents, grandparents and/or caregivers on Thursday, Jan. 18, from 7 to 8 p.m., at Milestones campus, 339 Boston Post Road, Orange.

Suzanne Letso, a parent and an attorney who is an expert in trusts and estates, and Heather LaTorra, a professional in residential care and employment for people facing challenges, will share their knowledge and insights into the challenging process of families navigating the legal, financial and emotional transition to adulthood.

Register by Jan. 16. Email [email protected], or for information call 203-799-4100.