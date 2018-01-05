Milford Mirror

Agency hosts presentation on transitioning to adulthood

For families with special needs children

By Milford Mirror on January 5, 2018 in Calendar · 0 Comments

Milestones Behavioral Services, a not-for-profit agency, that provides services to infants through adults with autism and other developmental disorders, is hosting a presentation on “Transitioning to Adulthood for Families with Special Needs Children.”

The free event is open to parents, grandparents and/or caregivers on Thursday, Jan. 18, from 7 to 8 p.m., at Milestones campus, 339 Boston Post Road, Orange.

Suzanne Letso, a parent and an attorney who is an expert in trusts and estates, and Heather LaTorra, a professional in residential care and employment for people facing challenges, will share their knowledge and insights into the challenging process of families navigating the legal, financial and emotional transition to adulthood.

Register by Jan. 16. Email [email protected], or for information call 203-799-4100.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Children with autism can sign up for cooking and art classes

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Coffee Break, Jan 5: Digging out from Thursday's storm, Milford men charged in extreme animal cruelty case, more Next Post National Weather Service: Wind chill advisory remains in effect for entire tri-state area through Saturday morning
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress