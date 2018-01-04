Junior Major League/Daniel S. Wasson sign-up

Milford Mirror

The Milford Junior Major League/Daniel S. Wasson Baseball is offering its 2018 spring youth baseball program for all children ages 4-18.

Registrations from all school districts are accepted.

Sign up before Jan. 26 to receive an early registration discount.

The 2018 offering includes seven divisions consisting of T-Ball ages 4-6 ($25), Rookie ages 7-8 ($55), Minor ages 9-10 ($130), Major ages 11-12 ($130), Babe Ruth age 13 ($185), Babe Ruth ages 14-15 ($185), Babe Ruth age 16 ($185), and Senior Babe Ruth ages 16-18 (by tryout $225).

Games will start in April for T-Ball through Babe Ruth 13.

Prices reflect the discounted fees.

All programs are affiliated with Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth Baseball.

Parent support for managers, coaches, and other assistance is also needed. On-line registration can be found at http://www.jml.org.

For those wishing to pay by cash or check, or for in person questions, may register on one of the following nights: Jan. 17 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at The Plate Restaurant on 587 New Haven Ave.; Jan. 25 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Erin’s Gym on 2275 Main St., Stratford; Feb. 7 from 6:30-7 p.m. at the Margaret Egan Center on 35 Matthews St.; and Feb. 21 from 6:30-7 at the Margaret Egan Center.

For additional information, contact John Wezenski (203-887-9474) or Bob Wheway (203-877-3076).

