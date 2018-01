Boys swim: Law’s Edward Platonov sets fifth school record

Edward Platonov broke the Jonathan Law 100 freestyle record of 52.70 from 1980 (Don Duncan) with a 51.90 when the Lawmen defeated Kennedy High, 89-59, in Waterbury on Wednesday.

Platanov, a freshman, has broken five school records in the first three meets for coach Asli Kizavul.

200 medley relay: JL 1:55.92 (Justin Goglia, Jack Pincus-Coyle, Edward Platonov, Jake Gwirtz); 200 free: Andrew Silva (JL) 2:11.34; 200 IM: Edward  Platonov (JL) 2:08.12; 50 free: Jake Gwirtz (JL) 25.25; 100 fly: Dan Familia (K) 1:02.05; 100 free: Edward Platonov (JL) 51.90; 500 free: Andrew Silva (JL) 6:21.42; 200 free relay: JL 1:45.21 (Justin Goglia, Jake Gwirtz, Jack Pincus-Coyle, Edward Platonov) 100 back: Justin Goglia (JL) 102.20; 100 breaststroke: Jack Pincus-Coyle (JL) 1:23.10; 400 free relay: K 4:25.19