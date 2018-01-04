PLM Festival that honored Maren Sanchez comes to an end

The Peace Love and Music from Maren Committee this week announced the end of the PLM Festival at Jonathan Law High School.

The festival, featuring music, food, a road race and other events, was held in 2015 and 2016 to honor the memory of Maren Sanchez, a Jonathan Law student fatally stabbed in April 2014, on the day of her junior prom. Fellow student Christopher Plaskon was sentenced for the crime.

“The committee wants to thank everyone in the community for their incredible support over the years,” the committee wrote in announcing the end of the event. “Each year, the sun was shining and the atmosphere was happy. Thousands of people attended annually to run the road race, hear music, enjoy food, play on the inflatables and, most importantly, honor Maren’s memory and heal as a community. The festival raised thousands of dollars for Maren’s scholarship fund which provided, and will continue to provide, scholarships to Milford high school graduating seniors.”

The young woman has been remembered as one who showed compassion for others, enjoyed the arts and the pursuit of happiness.

The Maren Sanchez Home Foundation will continue to honor Maren’s legacy through its ongoing work of empowering young women.

“The Home Foundation’s mission is dedicated to everything Maren believed in and will continue to keep her spirit alive through its good works,” the committee said. “While the festival has come to an end, Maren’s legacy of Peace and Love will forever be part of Jonathan Law High School and Milford, CT.”