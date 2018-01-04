Men charged with killing chickens with their bare hands

Two Milford men were arrested Jan. 3, charged with animal cruelty for reportedly stealing 20 chickens from two yards in Devon and killing them with their bare hands on Christmas Day.

Police said Gregory Ulrich, 28, of 64 Park Ave., and John Budnovitch IV, 21, of Valley View Rd., had left a local establishment Dec. 25 and then embarked on their crime spree from just after midnight until 4 a.m.

Budnovitch was driving and they proceeded to smash the windows on several motor vehicles in the Devon area of Milford, and then they went to two different locations and stole 20 chickens and killed them with their bare hands. Several of the chickens were located in adjacent yards, according to Police Spokesman Mike Devito.

Ulrich was charged with larceny, criminal mischief, animal cruelty and interfering with a police officer. His bond was set at $15,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 30.

Budnovitch was charged with larceny, conspiracy to commit criminal mischief, animal cruelty, evading responsibility, driving a vehicle while his license was under suspension, and using a vehicle without the owner’s permission.

His bond was set at 5,000, and he is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 30.

The two were arrested Jan. 3 after a thorough police investigation and interviews, Devito said.