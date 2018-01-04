Milford Mirror

City buildings closed Thursday due to storm

Library program room open as warming center

By Jill Dion on January 4, 2018

Due to the snow and icy conditions, all City of Milford buildings, except the library program room which will remain open between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. as a warming center, will be closed to the public Thursday, Jan. 4.

All buildings are expected to reopen to the public Friday, Jan. 5 as regularly scheduled.

An alternate side of the street parking ban is in effect.  Vehicles parked on City roads should be parked on the even number side of the street today, Jan. 4 until 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 5.  On Friday, Jan. 5, vehicles should be moved to the odd number side of the street.  This alternate side of the street parking ban will be lifted at noon on Friday, Jan. 5.

 

