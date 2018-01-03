Wrestling: Foran Lions defeat Jonathan Law

Foran High defeated Jonathan Law, 57-17, in a wrestling match at the Edna Fraser Gymnasium on Wednesday.

Foran saw Michael Giordano in 3:50 at 126 pounds, Ethan Edmondson in 1:10 at 145 pounds, Ryan Luth in 1:08 at 160 pounds, Ronnie Gaul in 2:47 at 170 pounds, Bill Ives in 2:38 at 182 pounds and Qasim Khan in 1:26 at 195 pounds record pins.

Jordan Lang won a 10-7 decision at 120 pounds, Will Mauro a 6-3 decision at 138 pounds and Tyler Stanko a 12-5 decision at 152 pounds.

Damien O’Connor at heavyweight and Tanish Joshi at 106 pounds were awarded forfeits.

For Law — Tegan McCourt won by 20-second fall at 113 pounds, Shayne McCourt earned a 15-2 victory by technical fall at 132 pounds, and Kevin Brocksom posted a pinfall in 37 seconds in the 220-pound class.