Boys basketball: Foran Lions defeat North Haven

Foran High handed North Haven its first loss of the season when the Lions posted a 61-54 SCC boys basketball road win on Tuesday.

Matt Cruz scored 19 points, Todd Gentley 14 and Mark Wootten 10 for coach Ian Kirkpatrick and the Lions (3-3)

R.J. Hager scored 24 points for North Haven (4-1).

FORAN16 14 10 21—61

NORTH HAVEN10 8 21 15—54

FORAN

Tyler Heenan 1 2-4 4, Mark Wootton 4 0-0 10, Victor Rios 1 3-4 5, Matt Cruz 8 0-2 19, John Shannon 3 0-1 9, Todd Gentley 3 8-11 14. Totals 20 14-23 61.

NORTH HAVEN

Ethan Okuwousa 7 1-3 15, Jaden Watson 1 0-0 2, Jake Lafond 3 0-0 7, RJ Hager 11 1-3 24, Jared Sancho 1 2-2 4. Totals: 23 4-8 54.

3 pointers: Foran (Mark Wootton 2, Matt Cruz 3, John Shannon 1); North Haven (Jake Lafond 1, RJ Hager 3).