Milford declares snow emergency

The City of Milford has declared a snow emergency for Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning with a forecast of heavy snow and high winds starting early Thursday morning and continuing throughout the day. With snow accumulations, freezing temperatures, and blowing snow, driving conditions will be dangerous and residents are asked to stay off public roads and limit travel.

As the city prepares for this major storm, a snow emergency has been declared. Off-street parking should be utilized whenever possible and in areas where it is necessary to park in the road, alternate side of the street parking will be in effect beginning at midnight tonight and continuing until noon on Friday.

“For residents whose garbage and recycling collection day is Thursday, Public Works will be picking up totes very early Thursday morning ahead of the storm. Residents with Thursday pick-up must therefore place their containers at the curb by midnight tonight and we ask that emptied totes are removed from the curb as quickly as possible so as not to interfere with plowing operations,” Mayor Ben Blake said in announcing the snow emergency.

Residents are also reminded that they are responsible for shoveling snow and ice from their sidewalks and property, including fire hydrants.

“All City Departments have been taking action to guard and protect the citizens of Milford against the impact of the storm, but the help of all residents is needed throughout this event,” Blake said. “If you live near elderly or infirm neighbors, please check in on them as often as it is safe to do so.”

ALTERNATE SIDE OF THE STREET PARKING WILL BE IN EFFECT BEGINNING AT 12:00 MIDNIGHT TONIGHT.