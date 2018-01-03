Milford Mirror

Second half tax payments due now

The second half of real estate/sewer use, motor vehicle and personal property tax bills are now due.

Supplemental motor vehicle tax bills, for vehicles registered between Oct 2, 2016 and July 31, 2017, have been mailed and are also now due.

The last day to pay these tax bills without interest is Feb. 1. Any bill that has not been paid or postmarked by Feb. 1 will incur the state mandated interest charge of 1.5% per month ($2 minimum), calculated from the original due date of Jan 1, 2018.

Payment may be made by mail to Milford Tax Collector, 70 West River St, PO Box 3025, Milford CT 06460 or in person at the tax collector’s office from 8:30 – 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday (except holidays). Tax bills may also be viewed and paid online at .ci.milford.ct.us/online-services.

